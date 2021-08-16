Local Event to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day August 31

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During the past year, La Crosse County has experienced a five percent increase in opioid hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

In the two years before that, health educator Al Bliss says the county experienced a decrease. So far in 2021, the numbers are higher than expected.

Opioid overdoses are a problem throughout the world and one reason for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31.

Along with his work as a health educator with the La Crosse County Health Department, Bliss is a lead member of an organization called Alliance to Heal. That group was formed in 2018, designed to provide a response to what members call, the substance abuse crisis in the county.

The Alliance is sponsoring an event on August 31 at the Coulee Recovery Center at 933 Ferry Street in La Crosse from noon until one o'clock.

The event will provide education, training and free Narcan, used to treat an overdose in an emergency situation.

Soon, you can visit alliancetoheal.com with additional information about the event.