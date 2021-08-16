Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit takes over the Mississippi River

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2021 Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit has come to La Crosse this week with 50 of the top professional anglers from around the world taking on the Mississippi River.

Among them is Cody Meyer, an 11 year veteran of the pro circuit. "I can remember being five years old and falling in love with bass fishing," said Meyer. "I can remember telling my parents that when I am an adult when I grow up, I want to be a professional angler."

And that's just what the Idaho angler did.

News 19's Travis Judell spent the day on the water with Meyer during his Sunday practice round.

The tournament begins on August 17 and runs through Sunday, August 22.

Here are more details on the tournament:

Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury – the Pro Circuit Championship, Presented by Bad Boy Mowers

This will be the first MLF pro championship event held on the fishery.

championship event held on the fishery. Anglers will be competing for up to $235,000 grand prize, total purse for the event is $855,000 and all anglers are guaranteed a check.

a check. Anglers will take off at 7 a.m. CT each day of competition from Veterans Freedom Park , located at 401 Clinton Street in La Crosse.

each day of competition from , located at 401 Clinton Street in La Crosse. Weigh-ins will be daily at 3 p.m. at the park – fans are welcome to attend launch and weigh-ins or follow online.

– Fans can watch the action all day on the MLF app or at MajorLeagueFishing.com from 7:30 a.m. to approx. 4:30 p.m., for the tournament action followed by the livestream of the weigh-in for live results.

Fishing and Outdoor Expo: Saturday and Sunday, August 21-22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at Veterans Freedom Park

Fans can meet the pros and check out the latest in fishing and outdoor gear. The FREE expo includes live music, great food, vendor booths from participating sponsors, activities for kids, giveaways and more.

The first 100 kids (10 and under) will receive a free rod and reel at the Expo on Saturday and Sunday and fans can register for a Jackson Kayak Coosa FD giveaway once per day, onsite at the Expo. The winner will be drawn after the final weigh-in on August 22.

FREE Kid’s Fishing Derby: Sunday, Aug. 22, from noon to 2 p.m. at Copeland Park

Ages 14 & under

Participants can bring their own fishing gear or use provided gear on a first come, first serve basis.

Register online at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

Television coverage of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE Presented by Mercury event will be showcased across six two-hour episodes, premiering at 7 a.m. ET, Oct. 10 on the Outdoor Channel.