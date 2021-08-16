Medical Monday: Pain treatment

(WXOW) - Each person has a different experience with pain, especially when it's chronic or long term.

Danya Dravis, Psy.D., a pain psychologist from Gundersen Health System, joined Medical Monday to talk about her work and how she assists patients with pain.

Dravis says she helps people function with pain even in spite of pain. She often helps people with chronic pain cope with the discomfort. Patients come to her when they've been experiencing pain past the average period of time for healing.

"If they're noticing increased psychological distress or increased difficulties in interpersonal relationships with roles really kind of adapting to the pain overall, then would be a great time to refer to me," said Dravis.

Dravis aims to provide resources to help people deal with their pain whether it's physical or mental. She goes through the biological, psychological, social factors with patients. Dravis also examines their pain history, psychological impacts, and stress of the pain. She then sets up goals with her patients to minimizing the pain.

If you are experiencing chronic pain, reach out to your primary care provider. For more assistance, visit Pain Management - Gundersen Health System