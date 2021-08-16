New this week: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ Lorde and ‘Annette’

This week’s new entertainment releases includes an album from Lorde called “Solar Power” and Hugh Jackman starring in the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence.” On the small screen, Sandra Oh is in charge in Netflix’s “The Chair” as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman to head the English department at a small university that’s facing big budget woes. And Nicole Kidman, David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty have teamed up again for Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which is about a health resort that caters to stressed-out guests in search of better lives and selves.