Oktoberfest organizers working on protocols for upcoming fest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The organizers of La Crosse's annual Oktoberfest celebration said Monday that they're in the process of working on protocols for this year's event.

Oktoberfest runs from September 30 through October 3.

In a post made Monday morning on its Facebook page, it said that "we are working with the City of La Crosse, the County Health Department, and the Infectious Disease Department at Gundersen Health System to establish our protocol for our 60th Fest celebration. We will be announcing this soon in addition to tickets going on sale for the multi-day pass and special ticketed events."

