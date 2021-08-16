Rappelers descend 14-story Madison hotel, raise money for cancer patients

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people went "over the edge" for Gilda's Club Madison and rappelled down a downtown hotel Sunday.

Gilda's Club helps support people affected by cancer and their families. Fundraisers that were able to raise more than $1,000 for the organization got the chance to rappel 14 stories down the side of the Hilton Madison at Monona Terrace.

"We wouldn't be able to do the programming that we do throughout the year for thousands of people that need us without events like this," Lannia Stenz, Executive Director of Gilda's Club Madison, said. "So, our amazing sponsors and those amazing folks that raised a thousand dollars that were able to rappel 14 stories down the side of the Hilton are all incredibly important today to make sure we're able to do our work."

Organizers say 75 to 90 people participated in the event this year.