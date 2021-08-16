Skip to Content

Road project closes one lane of southbound Copeland Avenue this week

New
1:43 pm Top Stories
Screenshot 2021-08-16 134228

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A portion of Copeland Avenue near Monitor Street in La Crosse is closed this week for street work.

The city of La Crosse said the southbound left-hand lane of Copeland Avenue approaching the Monitor St. intersection is blocked off from traffic through the end of the week.

The city's Water Utility is doing repair work on a water service in that area.

Depending on weather conditions, the lane should reopen to traffic by the end of the day on Friday, August 20.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content