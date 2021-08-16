Road project closes one lane of southbound Copeland Avenue this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A portion of Copeland Avenue near Monitor Street in La Crosse is closed this week for street work.

The city of La Crosse said the southbound left-hand lane of Copeland Avenue approaching the Monitor St. intersection is blocked off from traffic through the end of the week.

The city's Water Utility is doing repair work on a water service in that area.

Depending on weather conditions, the lane should reopen to traffic by the end of the day on Friday, August 20.