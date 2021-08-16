Sunshine and seasonal temperatures spread into the new week

Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in our valley-prone regions. Keep your headlights on and travel with care.

The bright blue and calm skies will return today. Temperatures will stay comfortable, similar to yesterday with temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s.

The quiet skies will extend through Thursday before a ripple in the pattern occurs. Through that time frame temperatures will be warming up with slight humidity.

A few storms are possible to come Thursday night. Then an isolated to scattered chance for storms will extend throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for more details on storm chances.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett