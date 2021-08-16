Two facing charges after high speed drive through La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men are facing charges following their arrests after a high speed drive in La Crosse early Monday morning that ends with the crash of the vehicle.

The incident began around 1:17 a.m. with La Crosse Police Sgt. Craig Teff when a vehicle almost collided with his squad car near 4th and Ferry streets. While trying to pull over the driver, the suspect's vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed. Sgt. Teff didn't pursue but sent out information on his radio to other officers in the area.

A few minutes later, another officer saw the vehicle heading north on Lang Drive after failing to stop for a red light. A third officer used his radar to determine the speed of the vehicle, which was 88 mph.

The officer also didn't pursue the vehicle, but followed the travel of the vehicle. A short time later, the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked truck near George and Gohres streets. A witness said two men ran from the vehicle.

A search of the area found both men.

Caleb M. Abbott, 18, was arrested on charges of Felony Fleeing an Officer, Resisting Arrest, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Police also gave him citations for Fleeing an officer, Hit and Run Unattended Vehicle, and Operating without a valid license.

The passenger, identified as Dylan J. Bingham, 19, was taken into custody on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Electric Weapon, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and a Probation Violation.

Both men are awaiting court appearances Monday afternoon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.