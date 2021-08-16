Visitors save handler’s ‘life and limbs’ in alligator attack

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation, and a visitor leapt in after her and freed her from its jaws. Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at Scales and Tails Utah in West Valley City talking to guests about the alligator Saturday when it bit her hand and pulled her into the water. The video shows one of the guests climbing on top of the alligator, pinning it. Another guest then helps the handler escape from the pool. The company said Sunday the handler is recovering.