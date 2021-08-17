A look at the top of the UW-L Football coaching staff

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-L Football program is two weeks into their fall camp ahead of the 2021 season. There are a lot of firsts for this team and that starts with the coaching staff.

Head coach Matt Janus was hired ahead of the 2020 season. There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic so 2021 is a true start and look at the staff.

Janus was the defensive coordinator with the Eagles prior to being named head coach.

The first order of business for Janus was to find an offensive and defensive coordinator and Janus went with Michael McGuire and Bryan Whitehead.

McGuire is the offensive coordinator and comes to UW-L with an impressive resume. Prior to landing the job with the Eagles, McGuire was the OC for Dickinson State where he led a top 20 offense in numerous categories.

With a defensive minded head coach, it was important for Janus to find the right guy for the job.

"I hired him for a reason. I hired him because I knew I could trust him on that side of the ball. He's established on that side of the ball. It's been great the way he's been able to gel with that side of the ball. Not only with players, but with coach McGuire and our offensive line coach," said coach Janus.

Janus went on to talk about the defensive side of the ball and coach Whitehead. Whitehead comes from Wofford College in South Carolina where he led a top 20 defense in the nation. Coach Janus is confident Whitehead is the man for the job.

"For coach Whitehead on the defensive side of the ball, I hired that guy cause I knew he could do it. For me, I just try to help out where needed, whether it's on the offensive side of the ball, defensive side of the ball and obviously putting a huge emphasis on special teams," added coach Janus.

The Eagles kick off the 2021 season on September 4th at Dakota State.