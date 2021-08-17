ABC NEWS: Biden administration expected to announce vaccinated Americans should receive COVID-19 booster shots

WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) — The Biden administration is expected to announce all Americans should receive a booster COVID-19 vaccination 8 months after completing their initial vaccination.

Biden administration health officials and experts are coalescing around the idea that all Americans should receive a booster 8 months after their second shot, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Those booster shots could be rolled out as soon as mid to late September — pending FDA authorization.

The announcement could come as soon as this week.

The new timeline for the booster shots is a significant shift for the administration, which previously had been non-committal on when boosters for the majority of Americans would be needed.

This was first reported by the New York Times and Washington Post.