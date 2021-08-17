“Alfredo Dinner Fundraiser” aims to stock school clothes closet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Plates of pasta are up for grabs Wednesday to help students start the school year with a fresh look.

Anyone who drops off at least $20 in gift cards for teen-friendly retailers (TJ Maxx, Target, Ross, Walmart, etc.) to Hope Restores Inc. (231 Copeland Ave.) will receive a spaghetti alfredo dinner. That's thanks to Black Student Leaders.

The idea is to stock a teen-friendly closet, run by Black Student Leaders, to help kids who may not have the resources to still feel comfortable going back to class.

Dinners are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. Donations are accepted through the last week of August.