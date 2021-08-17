Skip to Content

“Alfredo Dinner Fundraiser” aims to stock school clothes closet

Updated
Last updated today at 9:46 pm
9:40 pm NewsTop Stories
school clothes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Plates of pasta are up for grabs Wednesday to help students start the school year with a fresh look.

Anyone who drops off at least $20 in gift cards for teen-friendly retailers (TJ Maxx, Target, Ross, Walmart, etc.) to Hope Restores Inc. (231 Copeland Ave.) will receive a spaghetti alfredo dinner. That's thanks to Black Student Leaders.

The idea is to stock a teen-friendly closet, run by Black Student Leaders, to help kids who may not have the resources to still feel comfortable going back to class.

Dinners are available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 18. Donations are accepted through the last week of August.

Author Profile Photo

Dustin Luecke

Dustin Luecke anchors the News 19 6 pm and 10 pm Reports.

More Stories

Skip to content