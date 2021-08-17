Dozens of residences evacuated as Minnesota wildfire spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says dozens of residences have been evacuated as a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota continues to spread. The fire near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest has expanded to about 3.1 square miles by Tuesday as crews fought the fire on the ground and from the air. Lake County sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management personnel went door to door to notify residents that they were in the evacuation zone, along McDougal Lakes, the Highway 2 corridor near Sand Lake and just north of Highway 1. About 75 residences were affected by the evacuation. The fire was initially spotted Sunday afternoon and the cause hasn’t been determined.