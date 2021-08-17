Embattled Minnesota GOP chair asks for vote of confidence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The embattled chair of the Minnesota Republican Party has asked other state party leaders to hold a vote of confidence on her continued leadership. In a letter sent Monday to party activists, Jennifer Carnahan said she wants the vote held soon. The letter comes amid an uproar over the indictment of a major GOP donor and a college Republican chapter leader on sex-trafficking charges. Minnesota Public Radio reports that a meeting set for Thursday could include discussions about the fallout from the indictment of donor Anton Lazzaro and the St. Thomas College Republican chair. Carnahan and her husband, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, are close friends with Lazzaro.