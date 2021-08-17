Skip to Content

Firefighters transport hiker from La Crosse trail

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It took 12 firefighters to rescue a person having a medical emergency on a hiking trail Monday.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a hiking trail at 700 County Rd. FA. Once they arrived, first responders spoke with bystanders to locate the person who was a quarter mile into the trail.

The fire department's urban search and rescue team evacuated the person using a slope evacuation system.

The patient was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Mike Beiermeister

WXOW Weekend Anchor and Reporter

