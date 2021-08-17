Fort McCoy and Sparta area is experienced in hosting refugees.

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - An estimated 22,000 refugees from Afghanistan are projected to relocate to the United States. Providing a sanctuary for those that helped U.S. Military personnel stay safe in their country. One destination for refugees to process into the United States is Fort McCoy, but it's not the first time the post has hosted refugees.

Forty-One years ago, Cuban refugees were brought to Fort McCoy. Some may not remember, but in April of 1980 Fidel Castro allowed anyone who wished to leave communist Cuba to do so and 125,000 Cubans did just that.



Jarrod Roll - Director - Monroe County Local History Room & Museum











The refugees were dispersed to several processing centers across the U.S. after they flooded Florida during the Mariel Harbor Boat Lift. Fourteen thousand came through Fort McCoy.

But along with many Cuban families that wanted to live a better life in America, Castro released approximately 16,000 to 20,000 prisoners to join them. That criminal element cast a negative light on all Cubans.

Folks in and around Sparta were very apprehensive having refugees in the area because of this negative connotation, and those refugees were met with a cold reception upon arrival.

In addition to the attitude towards the Cubans, dealing with a population almost double the size of Sparta was very overwhelming for the post. At first, housing conditions were limited along with safety and security for the families. Cubans tried to escape, mostly due to the terrible conditions, causing all sorts of problems. And the people assigned to help, had to deal with communication problems as very few spoke English.

Historian, Jarrod Roll, Director of the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum, says it was a very difficult time for everyone. There are many lessons to be learned from those short five months when they were there.

"People who were running the refugee compounds wished that they understood better the culture of the people that were coming there," Roll said. "Understood, not just the language, but the culture because there are social mores, there are ways that people live that are different from the way we live here. And its important to understand that for their own comfort and so that it doesn't cause unnecessary barriers."

Last year, the museum opened an exhibit documenting the 40th Anniversary of the Cuban Refugee encampment. Stories and pictures are shared from those that went through Fort McCoy and those that stayed in the area.

At the opening ceremony event, a standing-room-only crowd were able to hear from those that experienced that time behind the fence. For some local residents, it was the first time to really understand how the Cubans felt.

"Try to consider what life was like for the folks who arrive here," Director Roll said. "They're not coming here under good circumstances. I mean this is a crisis. So learning empathy right away and not having to have many years pass, 40 years pass, until you meet somebody who was actually there to learn empathy."

Of the 14,000 refugees who processed through Fort McCoy, 500 were sponsored by families in the Sparta area and Coulee Region. Families that opened their homes to help them start their American journey. A benevolent example to be emulated for when Afghan Refugees arrive.