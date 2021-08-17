Georgia board to tap election review panel for Fulton County

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Board of Elections plans to appoint a review panel this week as part of a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. Using a provision in Georgia’s sweeping new election law, Republican lawmakers last month asked the state board to appoint the performance review board to investigate Fulton County’s handling of elections. The GOP lawmakers who requested the review say they’re worried about sloppiness in the county’s elections. Democrats and voting rights activists say the move is unnecessary and that takeover provision injects politics into local election administration.