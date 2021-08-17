Governor Evers releases statement on Afghanistan refugees at Fort McCoy

(WAOW)-- Governor Tony Evers released a statement Tuesday regarding the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and Afghan refugees being housed at Fort McCoy.

This comes one day after it was reported that refugees could be housed at Fort McCoy and Fort Bliss, Texas.

Governor Evers said in part; "We have been in contact with federal partners about resettlement efforts for Afghan people who are seeking refuge at Fort McCoy. As we learn more information, Wisconsin is ready to assist these efforts and help these individuals who served our country and are now seeking refuge."

He went on to say; "We also know some Wisconsinites who served in Afghanistan alongside these allies—as well as some of those who have sought safety in our state previously—may be experiencing trauma and anxiety as they watch these events unfold. We are thinking of them and are reminded today and in the days ahead to offer each other support, patience, and kindness and treat one another with empathy, respect, and compassion."