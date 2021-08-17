Gundersen: All employees must be vaccinated by November 1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday that all of its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1.

The medical facility cited the increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations which they said are driven by the Delta variant and by those who haven't been vaccinated against the virus.

Only about 15 percent of Gundersen staff need the vaccinations since they became available.

Gundersen joins other health organizations, schools, and organizations in requiring the vaccination.

As well, they continue to follow other safety measures including safe distancing, wearing masks, and deep cleaning.