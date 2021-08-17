Heat and humidity return.

Warmer weather takes over…

Temperatures and humidity perked up with the latest change in the weather pattern. A large swath of southerly winds is tapping into the sticky conditions. Highs today were in the 80s and dew points were in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Uncomfortable weather for the next several days.…

The trends favor readings in the 80s to near 90 degrees and high humidity through at least Saturday, Clouds and decent chances of showers and t-storms return to the forecast for Friday night and Saturday. There is another potential for early next week. It’s too early to tell how much may fall, so let’s hope we avoid extremely heavy rainfall. Next week should favor a bit cooler weather with highs in the lower 80s.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast brings the weed counts into the high category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed be a main irritant for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden