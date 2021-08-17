Holmen School District prepares for the upcoming school year

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - As the upcoming school year gets closer each day, the Holmen School District is preparing for staff and students to return.

Wayne Sackett, Principal at Holmen High School, said while students have the summer off, teachers don't and they spend it getting ready for the next school year.

"All summer we are doing a lot of professional development. Teachers are going to different conferences or different academies to improve specific skills," said Sackett.

That includes going to a conference to help improve school wide reading and writing for students and bringing in speakers to learn how to help student achievement.

"A lot of great things just through the academic lens and then you have the buildings, grounds, and custodial teams doing everything and that deep, deep cleaning that a lot of times there isn't time to get done during the school year," said Sackett.

Beth Waldron, Music Educator at Viking Elementary, said the summer is a lot of learning for teachers and making their classrooms warm and inviting for students.

"I am excited to see the students, to feed off their energy. They really revitalize us after that summer of planning and just to see why you put in time over the summer just to make them feel welcome and successful," said Waldron.

Sackett said the kitchen staff has been serving food all summer. Now, they are gearing up for a variety of menus. He said there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes.

"Our first step is preparing for the rest of the teachers to be in the building. We want to on-board our new teachers. That's happening yet this week and then next week the rest of our teachers will be in the building getting ready. Then, the best part is when students start coming on buses, driving in cars, or biking to school," said Sackett.

Which is what he said is going to be the best part of the next school year, seeing kids again and having them get to experience everything that is school.

"Whether that is elementary schools and those little ankle biters getting off the bus, excited for school and recess or middle school kids excited to see their friends and show off their new clothes. For high school kids, all the same things and experience the clubs and sports that we have going on. Getting back into the classrooms, help them grow, learn, and develop," said Sackett.

September 1 is the start of the school year for the Holmen School District.