La Crosse church wins award for sustainability

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - First Congregational Church received the La Crosse "Soak it Up!" Award Tuesday afternoon for their recent efforts in managing storm water.

The La Crosse "Soak it Up!" Award is given out to local organizations who go out of their way to create unique solutions to reduce runoff damage. Previous winners created projects like dry creek beds, rock breaks, and bio-filters. Any organization or individual can be nominated by themselves or someone else. The award aims to recognize groups in the community so they can be examples for others.

First Congregational Church constructed a rain garden and drainage system because they had issues with their basement flooding.

Jarad Barkeim from Coulee Region Ecoscapes worked on the project. He believes that projects like this are very important for sustainability in the area.

"We've got native plants that are providing a number of ecological benefits," Barkeim said. "They are attracting native pollinators and beneficial insects."

The garden had several flowering plants that were attracting pollinators like hummingbirds and bees even during the ceremony. The project will also hold rainwater and filter it into a drain so it will not cause the building or the street to flood.

Organizations like Coulee Region Ecoscapes and First Congregational Church hope that this project can serve as an example for the rest of the community. Barkeim said that projects like this will only become more important due to climate change. As the planet warms, the coulee region will likely experience more extreme weather events.

It's one thing to deal with an issue, but it's another thing to say what could come down the line," Barkeim said. "What could we do now so it's going to make it so that we don't have problems in the future."

For more information on the project or if you would like to nominate someone for the "Soak It Up!" Award, visit their website.