Libya says senior official released, 2 weeks after abduction

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say a senior government official has been released, two weeks after armed men abducted him and his colleague in the capital of Tripoli. The chief of staff for the first deputy prime minister returned to the eastern city of Benghazi on Tuesday. The government hasn’t said which armed group was suspected in the abduction of the two men earlier this month. Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, and split between rival authorities in Tripoli and the country’s east.