Milwaukee police fatally shoot man on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police shot and killed a Milwaukee man who they say fired a gun at officers. The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side. Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun who was pointing it at people. Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says responding officers ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he instead fired at them and they returned fire, striking the man. Three officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.