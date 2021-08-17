Peruvian foreign minister quits amid criticism for comments

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s foreign secretary has resigned amid criticism for comments he made about terrorism in the country in the late 20th century, leaving the new government of President Pedro Castillo less than a month after it assumed power. The presidency’s press office said in a statement that Foreign Affairs Secretary Héctor Béjar handed in a letter of “irrevocable resignation” Tuesday and the president accepted it. The government didn’t cite any reason, but the opposition and some media have been criticizing the sociology professor and former guerilla member for saying in late 2020 that the Shining Path terrorist group was a CIA creation and that the Peruvian navy had been responsible for terrorist acts.