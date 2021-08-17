Police fire tear gas to break up Muslim gathering in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir have fired tear gas and warning shots to disperse Shiite Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Muslim month of Muharram. Dozens of people were detained. Hundreds of Muslims chanting religious and pro-freedom slogans took to the streets in the main city of Srinagar despite security restrictions banning the traditional procession. Authorities erected steel barricades and barbed wire to block the crowds. Muharram is among the holiest months for Shiite Muslims across the world and includes large processions of people beating their chests while reciting elegies to mourn the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson.