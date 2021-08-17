Prosecutors push Biden to prioritize criminal justice reform

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group of more than 100 former and current prosecutors and law enforcement officials is calling on President Joe Biden to prioritize criminal justice reform. They say Biden should make good on his campaign promise to form a task force to evaluate how criminal cases are prosecuted in the U.S. The group sent a letter to the Biden administration Tuesday asking that a task force on 21st century prosecution be convened by the end of the year. It’s the latest call to action from progressive groups that have been putting pressure on the Biden administration and the Justice Department to implement criminal justice overhauls from policing to prisons.