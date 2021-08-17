“Raccoon and the Hound” spotted in Lanark

LANARK, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's not the "Fox and the Hound", instead it's the "raccoon and the hound!"

The Hersey family in the village of Lanark caught the unlikely bond between a dog and a young raccoon on camera.

This is the second time the two have been spotted exploring in their area, and they seem to be very well trained.

"I think it's kind of a shared leadership there. They're buddies apparently and it's a pretty funny and unusual friendship," said Gene Hersey, a resident of Lanark.

Hersey says that they'll have snacks out in case these friends visit their house again, but right now they have no idea where they came from.