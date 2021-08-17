Small steps into a warming and humid pattern

Yesterday was a seasonal day under the comfortable sunshine. That sunshine will continue for much of the week. However, today the region taps into a warm southerly wind that will be up to 15 mph over the next two days.

Temperatures will take a gradual climb within those two days as humidity creeps back in. By Wednesday, temperatures could have the chance to flirt with 90 degrees. La Crosse has seen 2 days warmer than 90 and the month of August averages about four 90 degree days.

The quiet and warm weather will build through Friday afternoon. A ripple in the weather pattern will come Friday night. A few thunderstorms are possible into Saturday morning. It's too early to call for the potential for severe weather but something we're watching. Then plenty of sunshine returns into Saturday afternoon and lingers through Sunday morning. Yet, another storm chance returns Sunday night.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett