La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Central girls tennis team picked up a non-conference win over Reedsburg, a team they figure to see quite a bit of when the sub-sectional playoffs arrive.

The RiverHawks won 4-3.

Picking up key wins were Sienna Torgerud at number one singles (6-2, 6-0) over Katelyn Wilhelm.

Also Central's number one doubles team of Katie Johnson and Kayla Holman won in straight sets.