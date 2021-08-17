Two La Crosse trails reopen, one remains closed due to high water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two of the three La Crosse River Marsh trails that were closed due to high water are now open again for use.

The city said Tuesday that the paved Willow and unpaved Cottonwood trails are available for the public to use.

The paved Grand Crossing trail remains closed. The city said it won't reopen until the water goes down and repairs are made. No date was given for the reopening.

The three were closed after record rainfall covered the trails with water earlier this month.

The city asks the public to not go past barricades and be aware of any trail closure signs.