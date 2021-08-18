Be ready for more heat and humidity.

Warmer weather takes over…

Temperatures and humidity trends have favored more uncomfortable weather. Southerly winds are tapping into the higher dew points. Highs today were in the 80s to lower 90s and dew points were in the 60s.

Uncomfortable weather for the next several days.…

The trends favor readings in the 80s to near 90 degrees and high humidity through at least Saturday, Clouds and decent chances of showers and t-storms return to the forecast for Friday night and Saturday. There is another potential for early next week. It’s too early to tell how much may fall, so let’s hope we avoid extremely heavy rainfall. Next week should favor seasonal to slightly above normal temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast brings the weed counts into the high category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed will be a main focus for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden