Big Florida school districts defy governor over mask mandate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Students in Florida’s Broward County went back to school under a mask mandate Wednesday, even as their school board faces threats of penalties for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says parents should decide whether their children wear masks. School officials in Tampa and Miami plan to address the public health measure later Wednesday. And in Gainesville, the Alachua County board extended its mask mandate for another two months Tuesday night, hoping to reduce infections in classrooms. All this after the Florida Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to consider taking away funding and removing school board members who defy the governor’s order.