“Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest to highlight best manufacturing products

(WXOW) - Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce will once again search for the best products made in the Badger State.

The group, in partnership with Johnson Financial Group, launched their 6th annual "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" contest this week.

Nominate your product or a product you know. After those creations are nominated, they will compete in a popular vote that sets the field for 'Manufacturing Madness.' The top 16 products go head-to-head in a bracket-style competition to win the grand prize.

Past products include motorcycles, cheese products, boats, food carts, all-terrain vehicles, and much more.

The goal is to not only bring attention to the different inventions made in Wisconsin but also highlight career opportunities in manufacturing, an industry that employs 1 in 6 people in the state.

Nominations are being accepted now through September 3rd. Voting begins on September 15th. The top 16 will be announced on September 22nd. First round bracket voting begins the next day. The winner will be announced on October 14th.

To learn how to enter the competition and more details, visit Contest Information | Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin