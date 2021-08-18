Copy and paste the quiet, warming skies

It’s the third morning in a row of calm, clear conditions that have allowed for patchy dense fog to develop. Keep your headlights on and travel with care as the fog will lift through mid-morning.

The region is stuck in a loop of mild, sunny, and summer-like weather. Under the quiet skies, temperatures will return to the mid to upper 80s with slight humidity. Then Thursday is expected to be the warmest day as the pattern continues.

Into Friday it will feel very similar to what has already occurred this week but will be muggier. Dew points will near the 70s as a storm chance merges into the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until overnight Friday into Saturday. Severe weather is possible with this passing system – Stay tuned for more details.

The weekend will bring back times of sunshine but temperatures will stay closer to average (83 degrees). This is due to passing frontal systems and more cloud cover. Another storm chance will be on track to affect the region late Sunday night into Monday morning.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett