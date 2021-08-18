Evers: ‘We have open arms here in Wisconsin’ for refugees fleeing Afghanistan

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a press conference Wednesday that as many as 2,000 Afghan refugees may be housed at Fort McCoy as the U.S. looks to evacuate as many civilians as possible while the Taliban regains control in the region.

At a news conference discussing Wisconsin farmers, a reporter asked Evers if he'd been informed about how many refugees may be coming to Wisconsin. Evers replied that the high end was up to 2,000 people, but he didn't have a firm count of how many would come to Wisconsin.

According to the Associated Press, 2,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan in the last 24 hours.

"At this point in time, the numbers that they're talking about, are in the hundreds or low 1000's. But you know... that's subject to change. I think this is a moving target," Evers said.

He also said that Wisconsin would welcome any refugees who needed settling, pointing out that the state has plenty of organizations established to help house those in need.

"We have a wonderful group of organizations, Lutheran Social Services, Jewish social services, any number of them that will be national in scope, that will be helping to places people," Evers said.

