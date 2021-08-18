Girl Scouts adding new cookie for the 2022 season

(CNN) -- It's a couple of months away, but Girl Scouts are calling on all chocolate lovers!

The Girl Scout cookie lineup is about to get even more decadent with a brand new brownie-inspired cookie coming out in 2022.

The "Adventurefuls" cookie has caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Along with the new cookie, Girl Scouts USA is also announcing new cookie business badges.

The badge is meant to promote and help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own businesses.

Girl Scout cookie season runs from January through April.