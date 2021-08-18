Houston County Fair returns to Caledonia

CALEDONIA, MN. (WXOW) - After a year off due to the pandemic, the annual Houston County Fair is back and is underway in Caledonia. The fair runs through Sunday, August 22nd.

For kids showing animals in the fair, this year is extra special since they're back with their friends after the pandemic canceled the fair last year. "It's really a great feeling because this is these rabbits' first year so I'm excited for them to get the experience of coming to the fair and getting ribbons," said Joey Jaster.

2021 Houston County Fair Schedule

Thursday, August 19, 2021

8:30 am 4-H Swine Show Pavillion

10:00 am 4-H Horse Show Pleasure- Halter- Trail Horse Arena

10:00 am Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

11:00 am Sr. Citizens’ Day Program Entertainment Shelter

-The Grassrun Band

Noon -Outstanding Senior Citizen, Century Farm, Friend of the Fair Award Ceremonies

Noon All Livestock in place

Bingo Tent Opens

1:00 pm Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

2:00 pm -Senior Citizen’s Euchre Party

2:00 pm ADA Dairy Bake Off (Muffins/ Coffee Cake) -Kids (Adults at 3 pm) Udder Place

2:30 pm Just 4 Laffs- Educational Class By Arts Tent

3:00 pm 4-H Beef Show followed by Open Class Krech Arena

5:00 pm Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

6:00 pm Chocolate Brownie Contest Office Building

7:00 pm Wayland with Special Guests Eve to Adam - Grandstands

Friday, August 20, 2021

8:45 am 4-H Dairy Show Krech Arena

9:30 am Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

10 am-2 pm Kids’ Day Program Entertainment Shelter

-4-H / ECFE/ Game Stations

10:30 am Meet and Greet with Princess Kay Finalist Rebeckah Schroeder Arts Tent

Noon Bingo Tent Opens

12:30 pm Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

1:45 pm Kids Day Grand Prize Drawing Entertainment Shelter

2:00 pm 4-H Sheep Show & Lamb Lead followed by Open Class Krech Arena

5:00 pm 4-H Pre-Horse show Horse Arena

5:30 pm Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

5:30 pm Favorite Mac & Cheese Contest Office Building

6:00 pm 4-H Horse Show- Games Classes Horse Arena

7:00 pm Neal McCoy with Special Guests Devon Worley Band-Grandstands

8:00 pm Teen Dance- DJ Arts Tent

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Family Day

9:00 am Market Livestock Auction Show Pavillion

9:00 am Open Class Dairy Show Krech Arena

10:00 am Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

10:00 am Diaper Derby Entertainment Tent

10:00 am Open Class Horse Show Horse Arena

11:00 am Lego Contest- Kids Arts Tent

Noon Bingo Tent Opens

1:30 pm Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

1:00 pm Robotics Demonstration Entertainment Tent

2:00 pm MN Meats: Houston County 4-H Grill Out Across from Krech

4:00 pm Family Favorite Apple Pie Contest Office Building

4:00 pm Supreme Showman Krech Arena

5:30 pm Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

6:00 pm Demo Derby- Grandstands

8:00 pm Teen Dance- DJ Arts Tent

9:00 pm Trouble Shooter Entertainment Tent

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Ability Day

9:00 am 4-H State Fair Meeting Show Pavillion

10:00 am Kiddie Pedal Pull By Historical Building

11:00 am Livestock Exhibitor Meeting Show Pavillion

Euchre Tournament Entertainment Tent

Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

Ability Day- Food Contest- Main Dish Office Building

11:30 am Ability Day- Food Contest- Dessert Office Building

11:30 am Meet and Greet with Princess Kay Finalist Rebeckah Schroeder Arts Tent

Noon Ability Yahtzee By Historical Building

Bingo Tent Opens

4-H Parade of Champions In Front Of Krech

12:30 pm Horse Pull Horse Arena

1:00 pm Tuff Trucks- Grandstand

Jake Olson & Sons Entertainment Tent

Just 4 Laffs- Show By Arts Tent

4-H 100 Year Ceremony Krech Arena

3:00 pm Auction Animals ONLY Released

4:00 pm All Exhibits Released