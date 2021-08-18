Polish army deployed to Belarus border amid migrant surge

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish government officials say nearly 1,000 troops have been deployed at the border with Belarus to support border guards amid a surge of migrants – mostly from Iraq – seeking to enter the country. Poland, like Lithuania and other Baltic nations accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants across their borders, which are also the external border of the European Union. They accuse Lukashenko of using the migrants as instruments in a “hybrid war.” One Green party lawmaker in Poland called on Wednesday for donations of clothing and food following reports that around 50 people, including children, became stuck in an zone between the Polish and Belarusian border guards.