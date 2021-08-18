Professor explains what Taliban control of Afghanistan means for us

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the Taliban assuming power in Afghanistan, many are wondering what this means for the United States' position in the Middle East.

This is not the first time the Taliban has taken hold of the country. The Taliban previously rose to power in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 on the back of the Afghan Civil War. At the time, the United States supported forces fighting against a USSR-backed communist government, and those rebels eventually came to form the Taliban.

According to Ali Abootalebi, professor of Middle Eastern and international politics at UW-Eau Claire, Afghanistan is a key position for the United States in the modern day. He said the country contains more than $1 trillion worth of minerals, and the United States losing access to those resources, as well as strategic positioning in the Middle East, is a major loss.

"Afghanistan is going to be surrounded by these competing powers, who can hopefully cooperate to calm Afghanistan down and bring Afghanistan on board. A lot of that has to do with how the Taliban will govern. If that happens, the United States will be really cut off from Afghanistan. If we were in Afghanistan, the peaceful Afghanistan, we could have had bases closer to the Chinese border," Abootalebi said.

Abootalebi added that, based on how the Taliban governed in the past, and their strict enforcement of Sharia law, he believes there is a "high probability" that women's rights and human rights will be set back in Afghanistan.

As of now, though, the Taliban has urged general amnesty and encouraged women to return to public life.