SILVER ALERT issued for missing Prairie du Chien man

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Prairie du Chien Police Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old Prairie du Chien man.

They said that Patrick A. Lessard was last seen by his caretaker leaving a residence on E. Taylor Street in Prairie du Chien at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

His last known location was via cellphone and was at the intersection of 14th Street and Washington Street in Dubuque, Iowa at 11 a.m.

He was last seen wearing blue Blue jeans with a t-shirt and a light blue jacket. He was also wearing a winter hat that is navy blue in color with ear flaps.

He is 5'6" and weighs approximately 223 lbs. He has brown eyes and short cut brown hair. He's clean shaven.

He was in a red 2015 Chrysler 200 with Wisconsin license plate 747 ZZK.

Anyone with information on Lessard's whereabouts is asked to contact the Prairie du Chien Police Department at 608-326-8414.