The Golden Knights are dropping into Kornfest

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The U.S. Army's parachute demonstration team, The Golden Knights, will be performing in Holmen for Kornfest this weekend.

The Golden Knights are the Army's elite parachute unit. They are currently on tour around the U.S. performing at various fairs and festivals. Their goal is to not only demonstrate the capability of Army parachute teams, but to also educate the public on the benefits and opportunities of joining the military.

Sgt. Kyle Koch is a member of The Golden Knights and is also a graduate of Holmen High School. He is grateful that he and the team have the opportunity to perform in his hometown.

My favorite part is getting out the door and being able to look at the scenery, especially here in Holmen," Koch said. "It is my stomping ground, so I get to see it from a view I have never seen it before."

The Golden Knights will be at Kornfest all weekend and the first performance will start at 5 p.m. on Friday.