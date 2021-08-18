Funeral arrangements for Roger Harring finalized

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Roger Harring Family and UW-La Crosse have finalized funeral arrangement for the hall of fame head coach.

A visitation will take place Friday, August 27 at Roger Harring Stadium on the UW-L campus from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Funeral services will be the next day, August 28, at 10:30 AM at Mary, Mother of the Church on Weston Street in L a Crosse.

A Celebration of Life will take place following the funeral at the UW-La Crosse Student Union at 1 PM with a luncheon to follow at 2 PM.

Harring coached the UW-L football team for 31 seasons, winning 261 games and three national titles.

He passed away at his home in La Crosse last week Thursday at the age of 88.