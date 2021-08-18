Skip to Content

Funeral arrangements for Roger Harring finalized

5:59 pm Top Sports Stories

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Roger Harring Family and UW-La Crosse have finalized funeral arrangement for the hall of fame head coach.

A visitation will take place Friday, August 27 at Roger Harring Stadium on the UW-L campus from 4 PM to 7 PM.

Funeral services will be the next day, August 28, at 10:30 AM at Mary, Mother of the Church on Weston Street in L a Crosse.

A Celebration of Life will take place following the funeral at the UW-La Crosse Student Union at 1 PM with a luncheon to follow at 2 PM.

Harring coached the UW-L football team for 31 seasons, winning 261 games and three national titles.

He passed away at his home in La Crosse last week Thursday at the age of 88.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Emerich

Scott is WXOW’s Sports Director

More Stories

Skip to content