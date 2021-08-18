Tomah Fire Department set to celebrate 150 years

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A sesquicentennial anniversary only comes around once so when Tomah's Fire Department hit that mark this year, a celebration is in order. Saturday, August 28, the Tomah Fire Department is celebrating throughout the day and into the night.

Since 1871, Tomah's volunteer firefighters have been protecting the city from fire and emergencies. From the Bucket Brigade and horse-drawn pump carts to 700-gallon fire engines, Tomah's fire department has seen many changes.

According to Tomah's Fire Chief Tim Adler, even during the time he's been a firefighter, he's seen lots of changes.

"Back years ago they were hanging off the back going to a fire, Chief said. "Now we're strapped in our seatbelts. And our PPE has changed over the years. When I first got on we had what was called 'Day Boots', they were rubber boots that you just pulled up kinda like a wader boot, and a jacket, and today now we got the best that's out there and we have to have the best because it's a very dangerous job."

Chief Adler has enjoyed digging into the history of the department. He's read through some very familiar names of volunteer firefighters who have served the Tomah community.

"Started out as a 50-man fire department a number of years ago," Chief Adler said. " And through today's date, we've had 451 members that have volunteered for their service and providing fire and emergency protection to the city."

Currently, the department has 37 active volunteer firefighters including the Larkin boys. A three-generation team comprised of patriarch Tim Larkin, his son Rob and his grandson Mitch. Chief Adler says there are many family ties over the years as one member's dedication to service set the example for the next.

The Volunteer Firefighter is a person committed to serving the community, as Chief Adler is fully aware. "A volunteer firefighter does not step into the role for any monetary gain, " Adler said. "They're there to help their community, they're there to help people when they're at their worst. It's just a good feeling knowing that you can go out and help people and that's really what it's all about."

Celebrating those firefighters, their families and their employers who have supported the volunteers is very important as the department crosses this 150th milestone. This year has been on the radar for awhile and now is the time to let the festivities commence.

Saturday, August 28th, starting at 10am, the Tomah Fire Department will have a parade to kick off the day. In addition to Tomah's firefighters past and present, joining them are many fire departments from all over Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Fire and Emergency vehicles and support apparatus from across the decades will roll down Superior Avenue to the delight of firetruck fans everywhere. Shortly following the parade, a commemoration ceremony marks the event and then the party moves to Tomah Recreation Park.

Free family-friendly activities are planned throughout the rest of the day with concerts and bounces houses. Food and beverages will also be available. Numerous fire trucks and equipment from several era's will also be on display.

The concerts highlight local vocal artist Aaron Scott, followed by the Desperate Ottos band and then capping off the evening is Bon Journey, a Bon Jovi/Journey tribute band from New York that's currently touring the country.

Minnesota's Fire Engine Club will be putting on a static water display that will light up the night with color.

For more details about the celebration, Tomah FD's Facebook page is a great start. https://www.facebook.com/Tomahfiredepartment