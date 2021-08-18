UW-Madison mandates tests for unvaccinated staff, students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is mandating weekly COVID-19 tests for employees and students who can’t show proof of vaccination. The school announced in a news release Wednesday that testing will begin Aug. 30. Anyone who refuses will be held “accountable.” The university instituted a indoor mask mandate earlier this month. The Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted that day to require UW System get the panel’s approval on COVID-19 policies. A university spokeswoman said details of consequences would be shared with “those affected.” She referred questions about the committee to a system spokesman, who pointed to system President Tommy Thompson’s July remarks in which he promised the system would act independently to keep campuses open.