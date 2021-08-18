Vaccination and masking expectations at UWL as the school year approaches

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the upcoming school year nears, UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow discussed protocols, expectations, and vaccinations in relation to the fall semester.

Chancellor Gow said they were hoping they could have a normal pre-pandemic fall semester but it isn't looking that way. He said it is very important to stress that students and staff will need to wear masks indoors and everyone needs to get vaccinated.

"It's important to not get too casual about this. I know we are all eager to get through this and I wish I could say we were but the numbers are showing that we are not," said Chancellor Gow.

He said they are trying to do things based on expectations rather than mandates and requirements. Last year, they asked everyone to wear their masks and they did so he believes the students are receptive to their expectations. They are going to work to get everyone staying in the residence halls tested before they come back which will allow them to see what they are working with and what measures they need to take.

"I don't think we will ever be able to be as casual about this as we are about the flu but I don't know that we will need to take the dramatic steps that we had during the worst of the pandemic. But what does that look like then with how we, for lack of a better phrase, live with this virus over the long term is something I think we are negotiating as a society right now," said Chancellor Gow.

With places like UWL setting the expectation for masking and vaccination, he said his hope is that it sets the expectation for the rest of society. Chancellor Gow said their hope is to have a 70% vaccination rate on campus but if the delta variant continues to spread, that may need to be even higher.

UWL has launched a voluntary incentive program with prize and scholarship drawings in an effort to boost student vaccination rates. The program awards scholarships to campuses with over 70% vaccination rates.