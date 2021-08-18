Weather Whys: Thunder

It's time for another week of Weather Whys! The Stormtracker 19 Weather Team is ready to take your weather questions, and we are ready with the answers!

This week we're answering questions about thunder. Both Jeanette Hoyer and Susan Schmidt wanted to know why some thunder sounds explosive and other times thunder is more of a constant rumble.

First, we go back to lightning, which is heated air that rapidly expands and collapses that will trigger a shockwave and thunderous clap. This clap can range in intensity due to the strength of the thunderstorms and atmosphere but the two simple variables we look at are distance and type.

Obviously, if the strike of lightning/thunderstorm is closer, the louder the thunder will be. However, when it comes to the type of lighting that could create different tones. When cloud to ground lighting occurs that might sound more explosive especially if that is striking the ground close to you. If the lighting stays within the cloud (the most common type of lighting) it may sound fainter due to being well within the cloud. Thunder may also sound fainter due to being farther away.

Remember that light travels faster than sounds, so you can actually calculate how far away a lightning bolt was. Once you see the flash of lightning, count the seconds until you hear thunder. Then every five seconds is equal to a mile. But it's important that if you are seeing flashes of lightning or hear thunder, that you head indoors immediately.

And that’s your Weather Why!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett