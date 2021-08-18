What would a third COVID-19 shot look like, and what should people who got Johnson & Johnson do?

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Biden Administration is expected to announce that everyone who got the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should get a booster shot -- but why do we need one, what exactly would that look like, and what about people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

President Joe Biden will meet with his COVID team about boosters Wednesday, and the announcement for third shots could come after that. Federal agencies like the FDA and CDC would still need to sign off on any booster plan. It's expected that boosters will be recommended for people eight months after their second shots, starting in mid-to-late September.

"If we didn't have the Delta variant out there right now, we may not have this recommendation to get this third dose," said UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof.

Dr. Pothof says what we know about the vaccines hasn't changed: If you've got two shots, you're still protected from severe infection -- even eight months later.

But with breakthrough infections rising due to the Delta variant, Dr. Pothof says a third shot could stop those -- and the spread -- altogether.

"The bigger benefit is we reduce the ability of the virus to continue to spread here in the United States from vaccinated people to unvaccinated people," he said.

While that kind of spread puts unvaccinated people at severe risk of hospitalization and death, Dr. Pothof says it also allows the virus to mutate even further -- potentially to a new variant that could be vaccine-resistant.

Dr. Pothof says a third shot could act as a way to return us to mid-May, when case numbers were dropping and we could move about safely.

"Which would then call into question, if cases start to decrease, can we start to get rid of masks and things like that again?" he said.

SSM Health's Dr. David Ottenbaker has been monitoring the new research on a potential third shot closely, as well.

"I think the new reality and the new logic is that COVID is around for a while," he said. "This is not going to go away."

Dr. Ottenbaker says SSM Health has been gearing up for booster shots for a while, and has started with third shots for immunocompromised people -- a group recently authorized by federal officials to receive boosters.

But SSM Health has been preparing for an even longer term, such as when vaccines for kids younger than 12 years old get approved.

"We've been planning for a while about boosters becoming our reality this fall," he said.

The booster shot is the exact same shot people got the first two times, and the CDC recommends people don't mix vaccine brands. Dr. Ottenbaker says there's no alteration to the dosage, either -- just the same shot, a third time.

But due to the science behind the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, he says if there needs to be a change to the vaccine formula in the future, it could happen quickly.

"One of the advantages of the new mRNA technology is that you can get, within about 100 days, a variant up and being produced," Dr. Ottenbaker said.

But what about people who didn't get the mRNA vaccines? Namely, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- which is built on different technology.

"If you got Johnson & Johnson, for right now, the recommendation is to hold tight," Dr. Pothof said.

It's unknown right now what the new guidance would be, if at all, for people who got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The company released a statement to CNN:

"Ensuring long-term and durable protection against hospitalization and death are critical in curbing the Covid-19 pandemic. Johnson & Johnson continues to diligently generate and evaluate evidence from ongoing trials as well as emerging real-world evidence as it assesses the need for a booster of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine." Johnson & Johnson statement to CNN

Dr. Pothof said despite the vaccine's formulation, he expects guidance at some point to be for people who got Johnson & Johnson shot to get a different booster shot.

"I could see a situation where once they figure out how long that Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides protection, especially with Delta transmission, there may be a recommendation then to get vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine that may offer slightly better performance against the Delta variant than what we saw with the Johnson & Johnson initially," he said.

That's a bit ahead of CDC guidance (which, again, is not to mix vaccines), but it's not unheard of internationally.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel received her first dose of AstraZeneca (a non-mRNA vaccine) and her second of Moderna. CNN reports the German Standing Committee on Vaccination issued a recommendation to people in the country who received an AstraZeneca dose to get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

While that guidance differs strongly from the guidance in the U.S., both Drs. Pothof and Ottenbaker say the recommendation for a third shot comes after success in other countries. For now, though, health experts are eagerly awaiting the final recommendation from federal health officials.