Wisconsin farmers can use Gov. Evers’ $50 million support program to fund any of their needs

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced that the Department of Agriculture will receive $50 million to give out to farmers across the state late this fall.

Evers said farmers deserve this help because they boost our economy by $105 billion dollars. He believes they were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because it slashed their supply chain.

Dairy, beef and egg farmer Roger Peters said they always have bills to pay, they cannot find labor and moving produce to people is more expensive.

"Any money that we can get will help so it's very important that we keep ag strong in Wisconsin," Peters said. "I've got a stack of bills on my desk I have to pay and we're building a new calf barn right now so it'll help go for that."

"Whatever money they get they can spend it any way they want," (D) Gov. Evers said during a visit to the Peters Farms in Coon Valley on Wednesday. "If they feel that getting it to market is a major issue and there are ways that that money could be used to speed that up and make it more efficient that's fine."

Farmers can check their eligibility and look for updates on when this money is available at DATCP's official website.

Even if farmers received American Rescue Plan money in 2020, they can still qualify for this second round of funding.